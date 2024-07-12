POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old who has been reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, Jamiria Green was last seen near the 1600 block of Northwest 14th Circle at around 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Green is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Green was last seen wearing a red hoodie, beige Adidas shorts and black slides.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).  

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox