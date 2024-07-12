POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old who has been reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, Jamiria Green was last seen near the 1600 block of Northwest 14th Circle at around 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Green is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Green was last seen wearing a red hoodie, beige Adidas shorts and black slides.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

