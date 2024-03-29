OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old girl was has been reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to BSO, Kesha Maurisseau was last seen in the area of 2700 Northwest 44th Street at around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

She is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches and weighing around 140 pounds. BSO said that she has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, plaid black, white and red pajamas and pink slides.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

