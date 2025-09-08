HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Hollywood.

In a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon, Hollywood Police said Ziyon Nixon was last seen along the 2400 block of Wiley Street.

Police included a picture of the teen in the post, but did not provide a physical description or specify what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Nixon’s whereabouts to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

