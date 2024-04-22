PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Erika Barrios was last seen near her home in Towngate, located in the area of 1500 Dykes Rd at around 3:20 p.m., Sunday.

Have you seen 17-year-old Erika Barrios? She went missing on Sunday, 4/21/24, from her home in Towngate (1500 Dykes Rd). Erika was last seen wearing a yellow bathing suit with a black cover-up and shorts.



She was last seen wearing a yellow bathing suit with a black cover-up and shorts. According to police, she left her home with a bag that possibly contained a change of clothes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sergeant Palant at 954-743-1654 with any information.

