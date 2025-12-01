MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Allison Exantus was last seen in her parent’s home, near the 3000 block of San Carlos Drive, between between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Exantus stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, and has a belly button piercing and an earring in both ears. She was wearing a black and red crop hoodie and black leggings at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said Exantus meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

They urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.