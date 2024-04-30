HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Shelby Sebea was last seen in the area of 2300 Freedom Street at around 7 p.m., Monday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 168 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and gray sweatpants and was last seen traveling on foot.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Hollywood Police Department.

