TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to BSO, Gia Russo was last seen in the 7500 block of Black Olive Way at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 2.

She is described as standing at 5 feet tall, weighing around 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Russo’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

