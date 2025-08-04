DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing from Dania Beach for almost a week.

According to BSO, Kaira Cisternas-Atenas was last seen at around 12:45 a.m. on July 29 near the 2900 block of Griffin Road.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 3 inches, weighing 130 pounds and having brown eyes and a tattoo on her right wrist. At the time she went missing, she had red hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

