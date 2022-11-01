TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Watson Elias was last seen along the 4100 block of West Commercial Boulevard at around 1 a.m., Monday.

The teen stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and red shoes.

Elias’ family told detectives he is on the autism spectrum and suffers from medical conditions that require medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.