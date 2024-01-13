TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Justyn Tanner was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 2, near the 6600 block of Northwest 97th Avenue.

Tanner stands approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

