MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help on their search for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, Jaylen Haines last spoke with his mother at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Detectives said the teen made statements that concerned his mother. She has not been able to reach him since and is concerned for his well-being.

Police believe Haines may be in the Miami Gardens area.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miramar Police at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.