PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a teenage girl who went missing in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 16 year-old Jasmine Mendez last seen Monday night leaving the Children’s Harbor youth center, located near Southwest 194th Way and 58th Place.

Investigators said she had initially left the facility once on Saturday. Davie Police officers located and returned the teen to the center, but she left on foot on Monday.

Mendez stands, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 290 pounds and has a medium-length afro.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

