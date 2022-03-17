PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from her Pembroke Pines home.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Angie Munguia on Saturday left her home on foot and hasn’t been seen since.

The teen stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

