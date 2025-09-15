DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to BSO, Sidney White was last seen near the 400 block of Northwest First Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 130 pounds and having brown eyes and auburn hair. She was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

