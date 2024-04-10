PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Kenzo Takahama was last seen on foot, leaving his home in Hampton Isles, located in the area of SW 106th Avenue and SW 6th Street on Wednesday.

Police said that he has black hair and wears glasses.

According to police, he is considered endangered.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Rienzo at 954-743-1616.

