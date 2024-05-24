OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Tasjanea Peter was last seen near the 200 block of Lake Pointe Drive, at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Peter stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds, and has long black braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an army-styled camouflage jacket and gray pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

