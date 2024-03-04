TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Tamarac.

BSO said that Valery Lozano-Gomez was last seen in the area of 9400 East Plum Harbor Way at around 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

Detectives said she is described as standing 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs around 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a light purple shirt, black pants and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information on Lozano-Gomez’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

