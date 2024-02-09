OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking help from the public in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Oakland Park.

According detectives, Tamya Renee Nelsonwas last seen around 7:10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, near the 200 block of Lake Pointe Drive in Oakland Park.

She is described as standing approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Tamya Nelson’s location to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or reach out to the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

