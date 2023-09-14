LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Lehana Mikelha Genius was last seen along the 4400 block of Northwest 36th Street, at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Genius stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jean shorts and a black hat.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.