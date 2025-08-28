DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in theit search for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Eliyah Gabrielle was last seen near the 800 block of Southeast 20th Avenue, at around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Gabrielle stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has blond hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a balloon on her left arm.

The person who reported the teen missing told detectives that Gabrielle experiences anxiety.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detectove Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

