DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Dania Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Odessa Boone was last seen near the 250 block of Southwest Seventh Avenue, at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Boone stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and green shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Boone’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.