LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Mia Uralles was last seen in the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street at around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches and weighing around 116 pounds.

She has a bottom lip piercing and was last seen in dark baggy clothing.

Anyone with information on Uralles’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox