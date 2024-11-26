LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Mia Uralles was last seen in the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street at around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches and weighing around 116 pounds.

She has a bottom lip piercing and was last seen in dark baggy clothing.

Anyone with information on Uralles’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

