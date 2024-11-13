NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago in North Lauderdale.

According to BSO, Michelle Berganza was last seen near the 4300 block of Northwest 58th Street at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

She is described as standing at 5 feet tall, weighing around 120 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants and black Crocs. BSO said that she was also seen carrying a yellow book bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

