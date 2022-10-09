HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Hollywood Police said Gabriel Becerra was last seen along the 1900 block of Van Buren Street.

Police did not provide a physical description of the teen or specify what he was last seen wearing, but they included two pictures of him.

Officials urge anyone with information on Becerra’s whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-967-4636.

