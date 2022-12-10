HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing from the Hollywood Seminole Reservation.

Seminole Police believe Roberto Stanley Osceola Benard was in South Florida as recently as late October.

Officers have conducted an exhaustive search, and they have expanded it to encourage tips from the general public.

Benard stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police have classified the case as a missing/runaway juvenile.

Officials urge anyone with information about Benard’s whereabouts to call Seminole Police at 954-967-8900.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.