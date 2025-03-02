POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from Pompano Beach for more than a week.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Alberto Touetbon was last seen near the 1000 block of Southwest 46th Avenue, at around 8 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Touetbon stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 210 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

