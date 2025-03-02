POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from Pompano Beach for more than a week.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Alberto Touetbon was last seen near the 1000 block of Southwest 46th Avenue, at around 8 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Touetbon stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 210 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox