MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s assistance in their search for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Christopher Bell was last seen leaving a home along the 5500 block of Courtyard, at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Bell stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds, and has short wavy red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and red Jordan hoodie and gray Adidas pants. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Detectives said Bell meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

