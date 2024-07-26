LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Alex Edwards was last seen near the 2700 block of Northwest 34th Terrace at around 10 a.m. on July 15.

Edwards is described as standing at 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing around 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Edwards’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.