LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy is missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Kalip White, who went missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

Detectives say White was last seen around 10p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, near the 4100 block of Northwest 39th Avenue.

White is approximately 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Unit Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

