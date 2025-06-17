COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Cooper City.

According to BSO, Addison Christian Fisher was last seen at around 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, near the 10200 block of Southwest 59th Street.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 8 inches, weighing around 130 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. BSO said that he has a mole near his left eye and cut marks on his left leg, as well as marks on his right leg. He was last seen on a blue mountain bike.

BSO said that according to his family, he experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

