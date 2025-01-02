PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen in Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Darian Ramnarine was last seen on Dec. 26 at 12:30 PM near 4400 SW 1st St.

He is described as standing at 6 feet, 2 inches, weighing 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen entering a dark grey Kia Optima.

According to police, he is considered a runaway.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 954-797-2100.

