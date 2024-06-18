PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Carl “CJ” Marcellus Jr. was last seen in the area of 9500 Southwest 1 Court at around 9:40 a.m., Monday.

He is described as standing at 6 feet and weighing 110 pounds.

Have you seen 15-year-old Carl "CJ" Marcellus Jr.? He left his home in Tanglewood yesterday (6/17/24) at 9:40AM. CJ is a black male, 6' in height, and approx 110lbs. Last seen wearing a gray hoodie & red and black backpack. Contact Detective Rienzo at 954-743-1616 with any info. pic.twitter.com/GCZrmZJDk1 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 18, 2024

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and a red and black backpack.

According to detectives, he is believed to be in the area of Tanglewood Park.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rienzo at 954-743-1616.

