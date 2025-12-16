HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s assistance in finding a teenage girl who was reported missing from Hollywood.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, 15-year-old Victoria Paez was last seen leaving her residence, at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Paez was last seen wearing a blue sweater and gray pants. She was also carrying a Nike backpack.

Police said Paez does not have any traceable electronic devices with her. She is a ninth grade student and did not report to school on Tuesday, which is out of character.

Officials urge anyone with information on Paez’s wherebouts to contact Hollywood Police at 954-764-HELP (4357) or dial 911 immediately.

