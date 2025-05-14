PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Imani Alicia Fagan was last seen near West Sunrise Boulevard and Nob Hill Road, at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fagan stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and she was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, black Crocs, ripped blue jeans, a diamond earring and a black bracelet.

Officials urge anyone with information on Fagan’s whereabouts to contact Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.