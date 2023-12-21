OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, McKayla Lawrence was last seen in the area of Northwest 43rd Court and Second Avenue, Monday night.

The teen stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a shirt with “Chicago Baseball” printed on it and a hoodie.

Officials urge anyone with information on Lawrence’s whereabouts to call BSO at 954-764-HELP.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.