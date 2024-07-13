MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, Alma Yee-White was last seen Friday near the 2500 block of Southwest 118th Way.

Investigators provided a picture of the teen but did not provide a physical description or specify what she was last seen wearing.

Detectives said Yee-White left the area on foot.

Officials urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Miramar Police Detective A. Sanchez at 954-602-4252.

