MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

According to the Margate Police Department, Alina Shellenberger was last seen by family members inside her home along the 6100 block of Royal Palm Boulevard, at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Shellenberger stands 4 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has long dark red hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a hoodie at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said the teen meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

Officials urge anyone with information about Shellenberger’s whereabouts to contact Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

