LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO detectives, Darlyn Garcia Lopez in the 3900 block of Northwest 30th Terrace at around 7:20 a.m., Tuesday.

She is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. She has a birthmark on the right side of her upper lip.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

