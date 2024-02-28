DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dania Beach.

According to BSO, Lixa Jolette is considered “endangered” and was last seen near the 1000 block of Southeast Seventh Street at around 4:00 a.m., Wednesday.

Detectives said she was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants. She is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to her family, Jolette has a health condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

