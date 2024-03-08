DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dania Beach.

According to BSO detectives, Kashe Mathis was last seen near the 100 block of Southwest 19th Court at around 9:30 pm., on Feb. 28.

Mathis is described as standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has pink and black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.