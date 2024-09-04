FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from unincorporated Central Broward near Fort Lauderdale.

According to BSO, Kiara Cardona was last seen near the 1600 block of Southwest 44th Terrace at around 9 p.m., Sunday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 3 inches, weighing around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

