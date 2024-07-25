DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from Deerfield Beach for nearly a week.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lanna Barretto was last seen near the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive, at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The teen was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue shorts and white Crocs.

Barretto went missing before, back on Dec. 17, 2022. She was found safe several days later.

Officials urge anyone with information on her current whereabouts to call BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

