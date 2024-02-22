LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

BSO detectives said that Shade Spikes was last seen on Monday, Feb. 19, around 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of Northwest 20th Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to detectives, Spikes is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Spikes’ whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or reach out to the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

