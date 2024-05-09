DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Deerfield Beach.

According to BSO, Diamond Alphonse was last seen near the 4700 block of Northwest Third Terrace at around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 1 inches, weighing around 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, white and blue shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Alphonse’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

