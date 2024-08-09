FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport nearly three weeks ago.

According to BSO, Bonica Merger was last seen near 300 Terminal Drive at FLL at around 6 p.m. on July 20.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, yellow neon shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information on Merger’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).  

