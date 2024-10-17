NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen two weeks ago in North Lauderdale.

According to BSO, Saleyah Brianna Isme was last seen near the 6000 block of Southwest 19th Court at around 12 p.m. on Oct. 3.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 1 inch, weighing around 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket and green jogging pants. She is believed to be carrying a multicolored duffel bag that is pink, white and blue.

Anyone with information on Isme’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

