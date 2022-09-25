HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Moises Zeledon was last seen along the 2600 block of Johnson Street, at around 7:15 a.m., Thursday.

He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has bleached blond hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on Zeledon’s whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.