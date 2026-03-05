LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Missing Persons Unit, Daccari Jackson was last seen on Friday near the 5100 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Jackson stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs aroind 140 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray track-style pants and gray Puma shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

