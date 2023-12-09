HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Semaj Major was last seen along the 2800 block of Fillmore Street, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, has short black hair and a slim build.

Major was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Officials urge anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

