PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Plantation Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing teenager in Plantation.

According to authorities, 14-year-old James Lee Raymonvil was last seen in the area of then the area of 6500 W. Sunrise Blvd at 3 p.m. Monday.

Raymonvil stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black with white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Raymonvil’s whereabouts is asked to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.